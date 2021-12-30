Lakers, Cavs Reportedly In ‘Serious’ Talks About Rajon Rondo Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in need of a point guard. The Los Angeles Lakers might have one available in Rajon Rondo.

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Lakers and Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions about a potential Rondo trade. Cleveland is looking for some depth at the point after Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

The Cavs were already thin in the backcourt after Collin Sexton tore his meniscus last month, ending his season prematurely.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In wake of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury, Cleveland has need for backcourt help and is working on the potential move. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2021

Rondo is in the first season of his second stint in the purple and gold. He originally played for the Lakers from 2018-2020, winning a ring with the franchise in the Orlando bubble.

In 18 games this season, the 2006 first-round pick is averaging 3.1 points and 3.7 assists per appearance. Rondo is one of 22 players to take the court for LA this season, as the roster has been ravaged by injuries and, like every other NBA team recently, COVID-19.

Currently, the Lakers are 17-19 and in seventh place in the Western Conference, while the upstart Cavs are in fifth place in the East with a 20-14 mark. We’ll see if this trade can come together quickly, as it sounds like it is.