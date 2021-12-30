The Spun

Lakers, Cavs Reportedly In ‘Serious’ Talks About Rajon Rondo Trade

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo on the floor.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 10, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in need of a point guard. The Los Angeles Lakers might have one available in Rajon Rondo.

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Lakers and Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions about a potential Rondo trade. Cleveland is looking for some depth at the point after Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

The Cavs were already thin in the backcourt after Collin Sexton tore his meniscus last month, ending his season prematurely.

Rondo is in the first season of his second stint in the purple and gold. He originally played for the Lakers from 2018-2020, winning a ring with the franchise in the Orlando bubble.

In 18 games this season, the 2006 first-round pick is averaging 3.1 points and 3.7 assists per appearance. Rondo is one of 22 players to take the court for LA this season, as the roster has been ravaged by injuries and, like every other NBA team recently, COVID-19.

Currently, the Lakers are 17-19 and in seventh place in the Western Conference, while the upstart Cavs are in fifth place in the East with a 20-14 mark. We’ll see if this trade can come together quickly, as it sounds like it is.

