Shaq Discusses How Kobe Bryant Would’ve Reacted To LeBron’s Lakers Title

It’s been nearly 11 months since we lost the great Kobe Bryant. In the months that followed, LeBron James took Kobe’s Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals and won an NBA title for the first time since Kobe graced the court.

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal knew Kobe better than almost anyone. This week he spoke to ESPN and said that Kobe would have been proud of LeBron for leading the Lakers to a title, and would have shown all kinds of “love and support” to his former team.

“After all that we went through [in 2020], it was a good ending for them to win the championship,” Shaq said. “I am sure if [Kobe] was still here, he would definitely be proud and showing his love and support on social media.”

Shaq and Kobe won three straight NBA titles together from 2000 to 2002. After they split, Kobe won two more NBA titles with the Lakers before retiring in 2016.

Shaq says Kobe would be proud of LeBron and AD and they will forge their own legacy. But Shaq tells ESPN that Lakers' legendary duos shouldn't be compared: "Kobe and I, [our] legacy will never be duplicated. Or imitated…there will never be a next us." https://t.co/me8VvsVw8W — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 17, 2020

Kobe Bryant lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash, alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

LeBron James was one of millions of people who paid tribute to the NBA legend in the weeks that followed.

But there are few ways LeBron could have honored Kobe better than to win a title for his beloved Lakers.

Shaq is absolutely right: Kobe would have been proud of LeBron for what he did this year.

