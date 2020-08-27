Lakers, Clippers Reportedly Voted To “Boycott” The NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly voted in favor of boycotting the remainder of the 2020 postseason.

NBA insider Shams Charania reports that the Lakers and Clippers both voted to boycott the season. They were reportedly the first two teams to exit the meeting.

“The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting,” he reported.

Stephen A. Smith reacted on Twitter:

“If this is True — if LeBron decides to end the season — the NBA Season has unofficially come to an end,” he tweeted.

He’s probably not wrong there.

Sources: Miami's Udonis Haslem spoke and essentially told everyone in room that — without Lakers and Clippers, how will season continue? LeBron James walked out. Rest of Lakers and Clippers exited behind him. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

Three NBA games scheduled to take place today were not played. The Milwaukee Bucks led the way, staying in the locker room before Game 5.

“When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.

“We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3,” the Bucks announced.

The NBA is reportedly expected to hold a Board of Governors meeting on Thursday morning.