Lakers Coach Announces Injury Update For PG Rajon Rondo

The Lakers are hoping Rajon Rondo can come to the rescue at some point during the 2019-20 playoffs. Will Rondo return to the lineup as soon as Thursday night?

Los Angeles is in a bit of trouble. The Lakers can’t seem to find a groove on offense, which led to their downfall in a Game 1 loss to the Trail Blazers this past Tuesday.

Without Rondo, LeBron James remains the Lakers’ sole distributor – which, in turn, limits his scoring abilities. Adding Rondo to the lineup would give the Lakers two distributors and ball-handlers, lessening LeBron’s responsibilities.

There was some speculation Rondo would return to the Lakers’ starting lineup as soon as Thursday night. But head coach Frank Vogel announced Rondo will remain inactive for Game 2 against the Trail Blazers tonight, per Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin.

Frank Vogel says he will keep the same starting lineup and that Rajon Rondo is inactive for Game 2 vs. POR — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 20, 2020

No Rajon Rondo means LeBron James may continue to be limited in the scoring department while he acts as the Lakers’ primary ball-handler and distributor. That means the Lakers’ shooters – primarily Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma – will have to be sharp on the offensive end.

As a team, the Lakers shot a dismal 5-for-32 from three-point range against Portland Tuesday night. It was one of the worst shooting performances of the entire season.

Los Angeles isn’t known for its shooting abilities to begin with. The Lakers have utilized a trio of 7-footers – Anthony Davis, Javale McGee and Dwight Howard – to out-muscle and out-rebound opponents. But the Trail Blazers have three 7-footers of their own in Jusuf Nurkic, Hassan Whiteside and Zach Collins.

The Lakers won’t be able to keep pace with Portland’s three-point shooting, led by superstar guard Damian Lillard. But they’ll have to shoot better than Tuesday night’s 5-of-32 three-point performance to get a win Thursday night.