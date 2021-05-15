Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Has Major Update On LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have just two games to go and are within striking distance of that sixth seed and escaping the play-in round. Heading into tonight’s game, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has a major update on LeBron James.

On Saturday, Vogel revealed that LeBron James is available for tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers. Point guard Dennis Schroder will also be available, while Alex Caruso may be held out for precautionary reasons.

LeBron has been nursing an ankle injury for nearly two weeks now. He’s missed six straight games and 26 of the last 28 – the longest injury stretch of his storied career.

When healthy though, he’s been lights out – as per usual. LeBron is averaging 25 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 43 games for the Lakers.

Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Lakers fell into a pretty big slump in LeBron’s absence. Between April 19 and May 7, the Lakers lost eight of ten games, losing any hopes of a home court advantage and dropping them firmly into play-in round contention.

With two wins and a Portland Trail Blazers loss, the Lakers can finish 6th and avoid the play-in round. Failing that, they’ll have to play the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies just to reach the playoffs.

Suffice it to say, Vogel will be glad to have LeBron back – but may need him at 100-percent in order to avoid that scenario.

How many points will LeBron have in his return to action tonight?