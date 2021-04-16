The Los Angeles Lakers need a healthy Anthony Davis now more than ever. That could come to fruition as soon as the beginning of next week.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Thursday Davis has been cleared for full on-court activity, per NBA insider Tim Bontemps. Before the big man gets back into action, though, the Lakers are going to use the next few days as a ramp-up period.

Los Angeles will conclude its four-game East Coast road trip Thursday night when it takes on the Boston Celtics. The Lakers will then return home to Staples Center this weekend for a two-game stint with the Utah Jazz.

Right now, it’s “unlikely” Davis plays in either Jazz games (Apr. 17, 19). Lakers-Mavericks, scheduled for next Thursday night in Dallas, could be when we see Davis return to the court.

It’s been an up-and-down stretch for the Los Angeles Lakers since Anthony Davis was placed on the injury list back in mid-February. The situation became worse when LeBron James went down with a high-ankle sprain on Mar. 20.

Both superstars have yet to play since sustaining their respective injuries. All that matters now is that both get healthy in time for the postseason. It appears Davis is closer than ever to making his return.

Now, we await word on James, who hasn’t missed significant time because of injury too many times throughout his illustrious career. It’s unclear how much longer he’ll need to rest up and recover.