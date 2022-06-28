Lakers' Coaching Staff's Preference For Russell Westbrook Revealed

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his jersey during a press conference at Staples Center on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook's first year with the Los Angeles Lakers didn't live up to the fan base's expectations. Despite all the rough moments from this past season, the two sides will not go their separate ways.

It was reported earlier this Tuesday that Westbrook will exercise his player option for the 2022-23 season. It wasn't a shocking decision considering he's set to make $47.1 million.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium was asked about Westbrook's future with the Lakers.

Charania revealed Los Angeles' front office and coaching staff wants to make things work with Westbrook.

"The Lakers want to see this work this upcoming season, from everything I've been told" Charania said. "There have been different trade scenarios that have been thrown out. But with a new coach in Darvin Ham, I really believe this front office group, this management group, the coaching staff and Russell Westbrook all want this to work."

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has already stated that he wants to see Westbrook embrace more of a defense-first role next season.

Whether or not Westbrook will adapt his game to the Lakers' wishes is unclear. If the former MVP wants to contend for a title in Los Angeles, he'll need to find a way to mesh with Anthony Davis and LeBron James.