Lakers Could Reportedly Target 3-Time All-Star In Trade

Now that they’re NBA champions again, the LA Lakers want to ensure that LeBron James and Anthony Davis have the support they need for years to come. To that end, they appear to be eyeing Derrick Rose as a possible addition.

In an interview with Heavy.com, one anonymous NBA general manager said that the Lakers were interested in getting Rose from the Detroit Pistons last year. However, both teams ultimately balked for a variety of reasons.

However, the GM believes that now that it’s the offseason, pulling off that kind of deal is much easier. He believes the Lakers and the Pistons are “much more likely” to make something happen now.

“I think both sides were reluctant when they went into in January, February,” the GM said. “I don’t think the Lakers wanted to make a major move because they thought they could do something on the buyout market. And I don’t think the Pistons wanted to make a major move because Derrick was happy there. You know, the Lakers wanted to be involved in case the Clippers got involved or someone else, the Bucks or the Nuggets, whoever. So there was interest but not too serious. Now, everything has shifted a little. Now, they’re both in a position to where a deal is much more likely now.”

A Derrick Rose trade to the Lakers is a lot more likely to happen this offseason than it was during the trade deadline, per @SeanDeveney LA decided against a Rose trade last February because they predicted a strong buyout market and didn’t want to force a trade. pic.twitter.com/XnRK4RbEm4 — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 17, 2020

Derrick Rose is a three-time All-Star and was the NBA MVP in 2011. But ever since suffering an ACL tear in 2012 and a torn meniscus on his return, he’s struggled to make an impact.

Since 2016, Rose has played for four different teams. But he’s settled in as an efficient, veteran point guard over the past two years. In the last two seasons with Detroit and Minnesota, he’s averaged, 18.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Combined with his good relationship with Anthony Davis, the Lakers could use that kind of production.

Will Derrick Rose be a Laker next season?