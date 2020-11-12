Lakers Reportedly Showing Interest In 4-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers were far and away the best team in the NBA last season, the championship being proof. But that isn’t stopping the organization from trying to improve ahead of next season.

The Lakers’ roster is well-equipped to repeat as NBA champions next season. The Anthony Davis-LeBron James duo was unstoppable throughout the playoffs and NBA Finals and the supporting cast played great down the stretch of the season. But the team still has one glaring issue: perimeter shooting.

Guard and wing play is as important as it’s ever been in the NBA. The Lakers don’t exactly have a go-to wing player, instead implementing a committee approach featuring Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Alex Caruso and Danny Green. It looks like the Lakers are trying to move on from that same committee approach ahead of next season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for San Antonio Spurs star guard DeMar DeRozan, per Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green will “likely” be included in the trade discussions.

It’s hard to believe the Spurs would deal DeMar DeRozan for Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma. Green is old and Kuzma has yet to prove he’s a quality wing off the bench.

DeRozan doesn’t exactly fit what the Lakers are trying to do, either. He’s more of an isolation scorer than a catch-and-shoot guard – the latter being the Lakers’ biggest priority this off-season.

Nonetheless, Los Angeles clearly feels DeRozan could help solve its problems next season. This will be something to monitor in coming days.