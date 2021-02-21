In a sudden and ultimately surprising move, the Houston Rockets are expected to part ways with DeMarcus Cousins in coming days. The Los Angeles Lakers have already emerged as a potential landing spot.

The Rockets will soon either release or trade Cousins as the organization moves ahead with Christian Wood and its small-ball approach. Simply put, Cousins isn’t apart of what Houston is attempting to build.

So what does that mean for Cousins? He could be on his way to a top NBA top contender in the Los Angeles Lakers, per a new report.

The Lakers will be one of just a few teams that pursue Cousins in coming days as they look to add depth to their front court.

Sources: The Lakers will be among the teams to pursue DeMarcus Cousins. The market will be limited for Cousins, sources say. He has struggled this year after returning from multiple major injuries. But for LA or any team in need of big man depth, few options bring higher upside. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 20, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins has already spent time with the Lakers. He signed with Los Angeles ahead of the 2019 season, but didn’t play a game after tearing an ACL before 2019 games even began.

Unfortunately, Cousins has dealt with the injury bug often these past few years. But he’s bounced back well this year with Houston. The 6-foot-10 big man has played in 25 games this season, starting 11 of those and averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Cousins isn’t the star he once was, but he still shows flashes of brilliance from time to time. He had a monster 28-point, 17-rebound effort against the Mavericks on Jan. 23 of this year.

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t necessarily need Cousins. They’d much rather add a rim protector. But the relationship between Cousins and the organization and former teammate Anthony Davis, in addition to his offensive skill, may be worth a look at the very least.

[Kevin O’Connor]