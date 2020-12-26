Lakers In Contract Talks With One Of Their New Major Players

The NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers were very active this offseason, as they look to repeat with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way. One of the first big moves was to trade for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Dennis Schröder.

Los Angeles sent Danny Green and the draft rights to Jaden McDaniels to OKC for the 27-year old Schröder. Weeks later, Green was flipped to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Schröder is largely filling the role that Rajon Rondo played on the NBA Finals team a few months ago, as a long, rangy point guard to help LeBron with ball handling duties. He’s been very solid through two games, averaging 16 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists per game for the Lakers so far.

L.A. appears pretty content with what they’ve gotten from him so far. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is negotiating to extend his deal.

“I'm told that they've already started extension talks. They made him an offer prior to the season, they can offer him more money starting February 16th, as much as 4 years, $83 million on top of the year he has left.”@wojespn on Dennis Schroder and the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/hxweCxfwqN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 26, 2020

Schröder is currently in the final year of a four-year, $70 million deal he originally signed with the Atlanta Hawks back ahead of the 2017-18 season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, as of now.

It sounds like the German point guard is very interested on his end as well.

Dennis Schroder says he wants to extend his deal with the Lakers. Calls the Lakers a "hell of an organization." "I would love to. It's just got to be fair on both sides." — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 26, 2020

The Lakers made waves this offseason, signing LeBron James and Anthony Davis to big extensions, along with a flexible three-year deal for Kyle Kuzma, and a new deal for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who came up huge for the team in the NBA Finals.

On top of Dennis Schröder, the team also added Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol, and Wesley Matthews. Last season’s team was impressive, but this one may have even more depth. That’s a scary notion for the rest of the NBA.