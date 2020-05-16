Lakers’ Dwight Howard Says Son’s Mother Died Of Seizure

On Friday, Los Angeles Lakers forward Dwight Howard revealed the mother of his son died nearly two months ago.

In a phone conference with reporters, Howard said the mother of his 6-year-old son David died of an epileptic seizure on March 27. She was just 31 years old.

“I’ve had some things happen in my personal life that has been difficult to really handle,” Howard said on a video conference call. “My son’s mom, she had passed away a month and a half ago and it’s extremely difficult for me to try to understand how to talk to my son, who’s 6 years old, just about the whole situation.”

Howard said he attended Rios’ funeral with their son in Reno, Nevada. The Lakers forward is currently home with his son and four other children in Georgia.

Howard detailed his workouts to keep himself prepared for the season, via ESPN:

“It’s 100 pushups, 100 situps, 100 squats and [running] two miles. So it’s a real simple workout, but it’s more so for discipline and more so doing this every morning is like showing gratitude to your body and the universe and God for blessing for another day. So it’s kind of more so like an awakening.”

Howard inked a one-year deal with the Lakers before the 2019-20 season kicked off.

After struggling to find his place in the league in recent years, Howard had a resurgent season. He averaged 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds off the bench before played was suspended.

Howard said he wants to get back on the court, but that his son needs him. “It’s bittersweet because I do want to play basketball, but my son right now needs me more than anything,” he said.