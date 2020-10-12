The Lakers Forgot 1 Player At The Arena After Winning It All

The Los Angeles Lakers won it all on Sunday night, defeating the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles was once again led by LeBron James, who had a triple-double in the clinching victory. LeBron was promptly named NBA Finals MVP. This was his fourth championship and his fourth NBA Finals MVP award.

Of course, this year’s championship was unlike any other, as it occurred inside of the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“This was very challenging, and very difficult,” James said postgame. “It played with your mind, and it played with your body. You’re away from some of the things you’re so accustomed to [that] make you the professional you are.

“This is right up there with one of the greatest accomplishments I have.”

The NBA Finals celebration happened in the bubble, too. The Lakers celebrated on the floor and then in the locker room before going back to their hotel in buses.

Unfortunately, they forgot one player at the arena: Quinn Cook. The point guard was somehow left behind on Sunday night.

The Lakers forgot Quinn Cook at the arena and he was commenting on JR Smith's Instagram Live 😂 pic.twitter.com/TZkGLlggBh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2020

Hey, at least he had to walk back as an NBA Finals champion. That probably made the walk a bit more tolerable.