Kyle Kuzma is an ambitious young man, sometimes to a fault. The Lakers forward reportedly wants a “sizable” contract extension from Los Angeles.

Kuzma is fresh off helping the Lakers make their dominant championship run. Per usual, the Utah alum had his ups and downs. But for the majority of the season, Lakers fans became frustrated with the youngster.

Kuzma is a shooter at heart, most of the time to a fault. On a team featuring Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Kuzma often tried to do a bit too much, taking the ball out of the hands of LeBron and AD. Nonetheless, Kuzma provides some value for the Lakers.

He now enters an off-season full of options. Kuzma has a year left on his rookie contract. But he’ll also be eligible to sign an extension to his rookie contract, if the Lakers choose to head in that direction, once the free agency window opens later this month. He’s reportedly “expecting a sizable deal” from the Lakers, per NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

“Then you got Kuzma, who is extension eligible, still has a year left on his contract but is extension eligible,” Windhorst said on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, via Silver Screen and Roll. “And from what I understand, [he] is expecting a sizable deal, hoping for a sizable deal.”

Kyle Kuzma’s current value comes nowhere near warranting a “sizable deal,” unless the Lakers forward is willing to go elsewhere in 2021.

Kuzma could up his value if he plays his final year of his rookie contract with the Lakers and improves his game in the process.

The Lakers may also be open to trading him next season, rather than signing Kuzma to a pricy new contract following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.