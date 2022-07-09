Lakers General Manager Has Telling Comment About Current Roster

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Rob Pelinka discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers' season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Lakers faced the Suns in the NBA 2K23 Summer League. During ESPN's broadcast, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka joined the booth for a brief interview.

When asked about the Lakers' roster for the 2022-23 season, Pelinka raved about the signings of Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant.

Pelinka then hinted that Los Angeles isn't done when it comes to making moves.

"You can tell the roster's turning over and getting younger, and we're not done," Pelinka said. "We still got more work to do.

Basketball fans around the world are wondering if this is Pelinka's way of hinting at a trade for Kyrie Irving.

For the past few weeks, Irving has been linked to the Lakers. A trade isn't imminent at this time, but it's possible the two sides work out a deal later this year.

Regardless, it's very apparent that Pelinka isn't done making tweaks to the Lakers' roster.