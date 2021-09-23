Lakers GM Said Team Had 3 Primary Offseason Goals

Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers has quickly asserted himself as one of the top GMs in basketball.

Pelinka has orchestrated plenty of big-time moves since taking over the position back in 2017. Most notably, he landed Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in blockbuster trades. Those aren’t the only key moves he’s made in past years.

Pelinka helped reshape the entire Lakers’ roster this off-season. He surrounded LeBron James with a ton of savvy veterans and a few young shooters with hope that the Lakers can win their second championship in three years. Believe it or not, he’s not done yet.

The Lakers GM said on Thursday that he has three primary goals this off-season. First, he’d like to add another play-maker. Second, he wants to add another shooter. And finally, the Lakers are in need of two bigs who can rebound and provide stops on defense.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on the team's plan heading into the offseason: "Three primary goals and objectives" – Add playmaking, shooting and two rebounding, defensive centers — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 23, 2021

Lots of GMs would say the exact same thing almost each and every off-season. The difference with Rob Pelinka is he’ll probably get it done.

Pelinka is the perfect compliment to what LeBron James would like to accomplish in Los Angeles. And as long as James and AD are healthy, the Lakers should end up competing for a championship. Health will play the biggest factor in such a quest.

By the sound of it, Pelinka’s off-season is just getting started. The Lakers GM is on the hunt for a few more players.