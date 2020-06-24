Lakers Guard Announces He Won’t Be Playing In Orlando

Over the past few weeks, the NBA and NBPA have been working together on a potential restart for the 2019-20 season.

The two sides came to an agreement to restart the season in Orlando. However, COVID-19 cases have continued to spike in Florida, leaving players to make a decision about their basketball future.

On Tuesday night, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that one player won’t be there when the season restarts. Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley told Woj he won’t be playing the rest of the 2020 campaign.

Woj opened up on Bradley’s decision not to play. He has three young children, one of which has a history of struggling to recovery from respiratory illness.

“At forefront of Bradley’s decision to remain w/ his family is the well-being of the oldest of his 3 children,” Woj reported. “His 6-year old son has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses and would’ve been unlikely to be medically cleared to enter bubble with his family.”

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has opted-out of playing in the NBA’s Orlando restart of the season, Bradley told ESPN on Tuesday night. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

Bradley is putting his family’s health first, which no one around the league can blame him for.

During the 2019-20 season, the point guard poured in 8.6 points per game. He also added 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one steal per contest.

With Bradley gone, the Lakers will have to rely on guards like Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso.

LeBorn James will likely handle the ball a little more – if that’s possible – as well.