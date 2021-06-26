The Spun

Lakers Guard Reportedly Robbed At Gunpoint Last Week

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to his three point basketLAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to his three point basket during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 20, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, TMZ Sports revealed a scary scene unfolded just over a week ago involving a Los Angeles Lakers guard.

According to the report, three men armed with guns robbed Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. TMZ cited a law enforcement source that said the incident occurred on June 17 at 4 a.m.

KCP was reportedly hanging out in his driveway with friends when three men drove up with weapons.

Here are the scary details via TMZ Sports:

Our sources say a car pulled up and three men then exited the vehicle with guns drawn.

We’re told the men demanded KCP and his friends hand over their stuff … which included a fancy Rolex watch, jewelry and an iPhone.

In total, our sources say the thieves made off with about $150,000 worth of loot.

The article went on to say Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was not harmed during the incident. The Los Angeles Police Department announced it is investigating what happened.

It’s scary news for KCP and his family. It’s somewhat surprising the news managed to stay out of the headlines for over a week given the severe nature of the incident.

Thankfully the only thing lost was of material value and can be recouped in the near future.


