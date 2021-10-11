Lakers Guard Reportedly Suffered Significant Injury

It’s a good thing the Los Angeles Lakers assembled so much depth on their roster this past offseason because they’re going to need it to start the 2021-22 season.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has a torn ligament in his right thumb. Per the report, he will undergo surgery.

An injury like that can have a recovery time upwards of four to six weeks. Needless to say, he won’t be featuring for the Lakers when they open the season against the Golden State Warriors on October 19.

Last year Horton-Tucker was a regular coming off the bench. He started four of his 65 games and averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last year.

Horton-Tucker had four double-doubles and the Lakers went 4-0 in those games.

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to spend most of their offseason resources recruiting veterans, rather than young up-and-comers like Talen Horton-Tucker.

Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington and DeAndre Jordan are just a few of the over-30 players the Lakers have added to augment their depth.

With Horton-Tucker out, those players are probably going to get a lot more minutes over the first few weeks.

The Lakers open the season with a three-game homestand. They begin against the Warriors on October 19, followed by the reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns on October 22 before playing the Memphis Grizzlies on October 24.

Who will replace Talen Horton-Tucker in the meantime?