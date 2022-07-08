Lakers Have 'Clear Plan' For Russell Westbrook: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 26: Kyrie Irving #37 and Russell Westbrook #24 of the United States joke around during a practice session at the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have a "clear plan" for veteran guard Russell Westbrook this upcoming season.

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham revealed this week that he has a new plan for Westbrook, and the former MVP is on board.

It certainly doesn't sound like the Lakers are trading him.

“I got a wholehearted plan, a clear plan on how I’m going to use him. I showed it to him, sat down, brought stuff up for him. I think he’s going to flourish,” he said.

Hopefully this works out for the Lake Show. Westbrook struggled last season.

At least Darvin Ham seems prepared for the task at hand.

"Wonder if Ham prefers Westbrook to Kyrie. Kyrie the better player at this stages of career, but at least you know Westbrook will be there every single day. Interesting dilemma," said Robert Littal.

"Wow it’s embarrassing how much I like Darvin Ham lmao," said Mike Guardabascio.

"This is a powerful and insightful interview with Coach Darvin Ham. I suggest everybody should read it, especially Lakers fans," a fan wrote.

Westbrook could be in line for a big bounce-back season.