Lakers Have Had "Internal Discussion" On Blockbuster Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 3: LeBron James #6, Anthony Davis #3 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on/ during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 3: LeBron James #6, Anthony Davis #3 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on/ during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

It seems like the Lakers are always involved in trade rumors, and that won't change anytime soon. 

According to ESPN reporter Zach Lowe, the Lakers have had internal discussions about a potential trade with the Bulls. 

In this potential trade, the Lakers would acquire DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic from the Bulls. On the flip side of the deal, they'd part ways with Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks. 

"The trade I saw on Twitter was Russ and both picks, one with light protections I think for DeRozan and Vucevic," Lowe said on his podcast. "I can tell you 100 percent for sure that the Lakers have had internal discussions about that very possibility, if it would ever come up. Not that they would do that. Let me be clear."

There is currently no indication this trade will actually happen. 

DeRozan would give the Lakers a third playmaker capable of leading the offense.  

It's tough to envision the Bulls giving up DeRozan this early in the season, despite how poor their record is at the moment. He's averaging 26.3 points per game.