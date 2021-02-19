This past weekend, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis re-aggravated his Achilles injury. It took a few days for the doctors to re-evaluate him, but the team finally has an update on their All-Star.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Davis will be out for weeks due to a calf strain and Achilles tendinosis in his right leg. The four-week period is an estimation, according to ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin.

When discussing the injury with reporters, Vogel said “We want to try to put this fully behind him and be conservative with it, just to make sure that it’s fully healed before he’s back.”

Davis will need ample time to rehab and recover, so giving him at least a month off makes sense. He might need additional time off to ramp up his body in practices and workouts.

As of now, the Lakers shouldn’t expect Davis back on the court before the March 5-10 All-Star break.

That four-week period is an estimation, according to a team spokesperson, and includes the time it would be necessary for AD to rehab and recover as well as ramp up in practices and workouts in order to return to game action https://t.co/udLXXEThyx — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 19, 2021

LeBron James recently shared his thoughts on the Lakers’ outlook without Davis in the lineup.

“We will have an ability to be able to prepare for it … we’ll have a better game plan for what we need to do offensively and defensively in his absence,” James told reporters.

The Lakers will try to stay toward the top of the Western Conference standings during Davis’ absence. They’ll be back on the hardwood Saturday night against the Miami Heat.