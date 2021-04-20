Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are getting closer to making a return to the court.

Davis hasn’t played since Feb. 14. James, meanwhile, went down with a high-ankle sprain on Mar. 20 and has now been recovering for a month. Each is progressing well. So much so, we could see the juggernaut Lakers in full force before the month is over.

Head coach Frank Vogel offered significant updates for both Davis and James on Monday. He told reporters James has begun “light work” on the court and is getting healthier every day. Davis, in the meantime, continues to practice with a target return date of this coming Thursday, Apr. 22.

Good news, Lakers fans. It looks like both superstars are going to be healthy in time for the postseason, and potentially even sooner.

Frank Vogel said LeBron James is doing “light work” on the court, and “progressing each day,” trying to do a bit more every day. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 20, 2021

Anthony Davis won’t play tonight. Frank Vogel said he got some good work in this morning and is going to continue to build up over the next two days ahead of the Dallas game. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 20, 2021

With both LeBron James and Anthony Davis out of the lineup, the Lakers have had to adjust and rely on role players. Andre Drummond has made the transition a bit easier.

Drummond stuffed the stat-sheet in a big win over Utah last Saturday, pouring in 27 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Just four games prior, Drummond dropped 20 points and 11 rebounds in the Lakers’ blowout win over the injury-ridden Brooklyn Nets.

Drummond has emerged as a serious third or fourth option for the Lakers once Davis and James return. In the meantime, the former Pistons big man will continue running the show alongside Dennis Schroder and the rest of the Lakers’ supporting cast.

Los Angeles will face the Utah Jazz again Monday night. Both Davis and James will miss yet another game, but each is heading in the right direction.