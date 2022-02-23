LeBron James is under contract through the 2022-23 season, but it sounds like his time with the Los Angeles Lakers could be nearing the beginning of the end.

According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, tension is rising between James and the Lakers.

“The situation is tense enough that one source close to the Lakers likened it to the early days of a war,” Oram wrote.

Oram believes James and his agent, Rich Paul, have grabbed hold of the Lakers organization and are “beginning to really squeeze.” In other words, the duo of James and Paul are starting to put their foot down when it comes to making their demands known.

It was recently reported that Klutch Sports was frustrated with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka because he didn’t make a trade at the deadline.

Pelinka refused to trade Russell Westbrook and a future first-round to the Houston Rockets guard for John Wall, who just so happens to be signed by Klutch Sports.

At this point, James and the Lakers have to learn to live with each other for the remainder of this season.

That being said, this offseason could shake up to be a really interesting one for the four-time NBA champion. If he’s still not on great terms with the Lakers, perhaps they’ll need to part ways.

It’s probably too early to discuss a potential move that would send James out of Los Angeles, but it’s becoming increasingly evident that the honeymoon phase is over for the Lakers’ top player.