Lakers Insider Shares Team’s Approach To Anthony Davis Injury

With Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis out with an injury until further notice, LeBron James and company have to navigate the next month or so without him.

But the Lakers are taking the sudden absence of the seven-time All-Star in stride. On Monday, Dave McMenamin reported that the team is preparing themselves for Davis to take as long as he needs.

“Long haul. Long season. Take as long as he needs,” a source told McMenamin.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Davis is likely out until at least the end of the All-Star Break. The Lakers might not see him take the court again until mid-March at the earliest.

Davis is averaging 22.5 points per game this season. He leads the team with 8.4 rebounds per game, while adding 3.0 assists per game.

That kind of production will definitely be missed as the Lakers head into a nine-game stretch that includes the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers have gone 4-1 in games without Davis this season, but it may be hard to sustain that kind of record over a long stretch.

LA are likely going to be in a dogfight for the No. 1 overall seed in the West all the way to the end of the season. If they stumble here, they might fall too far behind Utah to recover.

