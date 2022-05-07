Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interview Former NBA Coach

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers' coaching search is starting to heat up. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the team interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts for the position on Friday.

Stotts and the Blazers mutually agreed to part ways last June. Prior to get his exit, he left the Blazers with the second-most wins in franchise history (402).

Although the Blazers never won a championship under Stotts, they made the playoffs eight consecutive times from 2013 to 2021. He was a consistent leader to say the least.

Of course, Stotts isn't the only candidate who will be in the running for the job. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium recently said Lakers' management will take a"patient, diligent approach" to their coaching search.

Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham have also been linked to the Lakers.

In addition to interviewing Stotts this week, the Lakers met with former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson. Both candidates have a lot of experience.

The Lakers are hoping their next head coach will be around for the long haul, unlike Frank Vogel.

Despite having a rough 2021-22 season, Vogel did lead the Lakers to a title during his time in Los Angeles.