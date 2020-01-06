Lakers, Kings Reportedly Discussing Possible NBA Trade

The LeBron James-Anthony Davis duo is the best in the NBA. The Lakers are an astounding 29-7, 4.5 games higher than the next best team in the Western Conference. As for now, James and Davis still run L.A. – and the rest of the league for that matter.

But as has been an issue for Los Angeles the past few years, the Lakers lack a sharp-shooter. Head coach Frank Vogel has some options on the roster, but none have been consistently good enough this season.

With the NBA trade deadline a month away, Jeanie Buss and the Lakers will look to make a big time splash, solidifying an already impressive roster. Of all the players to trade, the young Kyle Kuzma seems like the one valuable asset Los Angeles may be willing to deal.

According to a report from Marc Stein, Los Angeles and Sacramento have started to engage in a possible trade scenario surrounding Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma and Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic.

“Sacramento is among the teams that has tried to engage the Lakers in Kyle Kuzma trade talks, league sources say,” Stein tweeted on Monday afternoon. “The Kings know they would have to include sharpshooter (and soon-to-be restricted free agent) Bogdan Bogdanovic, for starters, in a Kuzma deal.”

This would be a massive trade and a huge win for the Lakers if they’re able to get it done. It’s a bit puzzling as to why Sacramento would be so willing to dish one of its best players for an inconsistent Kuzma.

If Los Angeles gets Bogdanovic, it’ll finally have a sharp-shooter to compliment James and Davis.