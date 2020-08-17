The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lakers Reportedly Planning To Wear Special Kobe Bryant Jersey

Kobe Bryant runs down the court during a Lakers game.PHOENIX - MAY 02: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back while running downcourt in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2007 NBA Playoffs at US Airways Center on May 2, 2007 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly planning to wear a special Kobe Bryant tribute jersey in the NBA playoffs this year.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They’re set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

If the Lakers advance past Damian Lillard and Co., they will reportedly debut a special Kobe Bryant tribute jersey. Team insider Brad Turner had the details.

“If Lakers advance past 1st round of playoffs over Portland, they plan to wear the Black Mamba jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant in following rounds. Jersey features a snakeskin print on the outside. Bryant, daughter Gianna and 7 others died in a helicopter crash in January,” he reports.

It’s unclear at this time why the Lakers would wait to wear the jersey until later in the playoffs. The special Kobe Bryant ‘Black Mamba’ jersey is believed to be this one:

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in late January.

“A day doesn’t go by when I don’t think about him,” LeBron James said last month.

The Lakers are scheduled to open the 2020 NBA playoffs on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on TNT.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.