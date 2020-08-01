Lakers Announce Injury Update For LeBron James Before Tonight’s Game

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a triumphant return to the hardwood on Thursday night, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in a thrilling showdown that went right down to the wire.

James didn’t have his best game of the season, but he did make the game-winning shot for the Lakers with only 12 seconds remaining. He also locked down Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the final seconds to ensure the victory.

Following the win over the Clippers, the four-time MVP had an important message to share for his fans regarding social injustice, saying “We want to continue to put our foot on the gas and continue to spread love throughout America.”

Next up for the Lakers is an intriguing matchup with the Toronto Raptors. On Friday night, the Lakers announced that James is probable for this weekend’s game due to a sore right groin.

Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma were also on the injury report. The former is dealing with an eye injury, while the latter is nursing a right ankle sprain.

Anthony Davis (right eye), LeBron James (sore right groin) and Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain) are listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against Toronto. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 1, 2020

Los Angeles only needs one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

With seven seeding games remaining on the schedule, it’s imperative that Frank Vogel finds the right rotations for his team before the playoffs begin.

On Thursday, the Lakers received solid production from Alex Caruso and Dion Waiters. Both guards could play crucial roles in the postseason since Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo are out.

Tipoff for the Lakers-Raptors showdown is at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.