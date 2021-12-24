NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

Earlier this month, LeBron James was forced to miss a game after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately for him, the test may have been a false positive.

He made it abundantly clear he was not happy with the league’s testing. “I knew I was going to get cleared because I never, ever felt sick at all,” James said, via ESPN “I just thought it was just handled very poorly.”

James said he was “angered” by the league’s protocols.

“Usually when you have a positive test, they’ll test you right away to make sure,” James explained. “There was not a follow-up test after my positive test. It was straight to isolation and you’ve been put into protocol. That’s the part that kind of angered me.”

That leads us to what he put on social media Friday afternoon. He took to Instagram with a famous Spider-Man meme that had fans talking.

It’s impossible to guess his intentions with that post, of why he decided to put it up in the first place. However, given his recent trouble with the NBA’s protocols, it seems like he’s making a statement.

We’ll leave the fans to guess exactly what that statement is.