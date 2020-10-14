Lakers Player Reveals How LeBron Describes Michael Jordan

The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate has once again become a topic of national conversation following the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA championship.

The Lakers beat the Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, securing the title. It’s the 17th championship in franchise history and the fourth for LeBron, who won two in Miami and one in Cleveland before signing in Los Angeles.

But while the general public wants to discuss Jordan vs. LeBron, it’s apparently not something the Lakers star is thinking about.

Los Angeles veteran forward Jared Dudley appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast today. He revealed that LeBron doesn’t talk about the Jordan debate, only referring to the Chicago Bulls legend as a “bad boy.”

There appears to be nothing but respect from the Lakers star to the six-time NBA champion.

LeBron did say “I want my damn respect” after winning the 2020 NBA Finals, but that comment doesn’t appear to be directly related to the Jordan debate.

Instead, the Lakers star likely feels that it isn’t talked about enough just how much better he is than his current peers. In recent years, some have tried to claim that Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, among others, could be taking the title as the league’s best player.

It’s pretty tough to argue that after seeing what LeBron did in 2020, though. The 35-year-old four-time NBA champion remains the class of the league.