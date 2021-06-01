Lakers Reportedly Get Lineup Boost For Game 5

With the status of All NBA big man Anthony Davis still in doubt, the Los Angeles Lakers got a boost to the lineup just a few hours before tip-off of Tuesday’s Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will return to Frank Vogel’s lineup tonight in Phoenix. The 28-year-old had missed Game 4 with a sore left knee but is reportedly feeling good enough to suit up on Tuesday.

Caldwell-Pope has been one of the Lakers most reliable wing defenders this year, which makes his return necessary to slow down a deep Suns team led by Devin Booker. KCP also shot 41 percent from beyond the arc in the regular season and will need to show off more of his offense tonight without Davis at full strength.

Heading into an important Game 5, Caldwell-Pope won’t be the only Lakers role player that needs to step up but he could very well be the key to keeping up with the Suns.

Lakers shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is expected to return to the lineup tonight in Phoenix after missing Game 4 with a sore left knee, sources tell me and @wojespn — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 1, 2021

Tuesday’s Game 5 between the Suns and the Lakers will undoubtedly be the most important meeting of the series thus far. After the defending champs took a 2-1 lead, Phoenix roared back thanks to a complete team effort in Game 4 to tie the series at two games apiece. Whichever team wins Game 5 on Tuesday will have a massive advantage, especially given the shaky health of Davis and Suns point guard Chris Paul.

No official decision has been made on Davis, less than three hours from tip. At this point, it seems unlikely that the Lakers big man will play but given the importance of tonight’s game, he might try and give it a go.

Game 5 between the Lakers and the Suns will get underway at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.