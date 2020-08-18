Lakers Had Special Message On Their Hats Before Game 1

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their playoff series.

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers have been on fire recently and now get set to square off against LeBron James and the Lakers. Los Angeles is the heavy favorite entering the series, but Lillard can’t be counted out.

Before the series tips off, LeBron James sent a strong message with his pre-game outfit. In fact, most of the Lakers players decided to send a message together.

A strong contingent of the team wore hats that called for the arrest of the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death. The hat mocked President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“Make America [Great Again crossed out] Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor” the hat read.

Here’s LeBron’s post from Instagram.

He wasn’t alone, though. Several other members of the organization were also spotted in the hat before Game 1.

LeBron has been vocal about his distaste for president Trump and it’s clear he’s sending yet another message with his pre-game outfit – as is the rest of the team.

LeBron is on the hunt for his fourth NBA title. Los Angeles is the favorite to come out of the Western Conference and win the title this season.

He and the Lakers are set for tip off against Portland at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TNT.