Lakers Officially Announce LeBron James Number Change

It’s official: LeBron James is making a change to his jersey number for the 2021-22 season.

James has donned just two numbers – No. 6 and 23 – during his illustrious NBA career. He’s only worn No. 23 for the Los Angeles Lakers, though. That’ll change this upcoming season.

James will officially change his number from 23 to No. 6 for the 2021-22 season. He last wore No. 6 during his four-year stint with the Miami Heat.

Take a look.

Some argue LeBron James was at his best when he wore No. 6. Perhaps he’ll return to his former dominant self this upcoming season.

James’ season ended much earlier than both he and the Lakers were anticipating. Injuries played a major role as to why.

James never fully recovered from the high-ankle sprain he suffered during the regular season, but he played on. The Lakers took a 2-1 series lead over the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference’s first round. Disaster then ensued.

Anthony Davis suffered a left groin strain in Game 4, causing him to miss the second half and subsequently miss Game 5 and most of Game 6. The Suns took advantage, winning Games 4, 5 and 6 to win the series outright.

The Lakers still have a few roster concerns ahead of the 2021-22 season. But if both James and Davis are healthy, Los Angeles should be back in the championship mix next year.

James, meanwhile, will turn 37 this December. He’s nearing the end of his career, but would like to add a championship or two more before he retires.