Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Reacts To The Players Boycotting

Tonight was supposed to be the Lakers’ first chance to clinch a spot in the Western Conference Semifinals. Plans changed once the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their game against the Orlando Magic.

Milwaukee’s decision inspired the other five teams that were scheduled to play tonight to sit out. All of this is a result of the latest shooting involving Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Shortly after Los Angeles announced that its showdown with Portland will be postponed, team owner Jeanie Buss released a statement on social media.

“I was excited to see us play – and hopefully close out our series – tonight,” Buss wrote on Twitter. “But I stand behind our players, today and always. After more than 400 years of cruelty, racism and injustice, we all need to work together to say enough is enough.”

Buss also added two important hashtags that said “Justice for Jacob Blake” and “We hear you.”

The NBA will hold a meeting tonight to figure out how it wants to handle the remainder of the 2020 season. It’s evident the postseason is seriously in jeopardy.

Los Angeles would love to make a run at his 17th NBA title, but fixing social injustice is far more important than getting through the rest of the playoffs.

Buss and the rest of the Lakers clearly understand that basketball can wait for now.