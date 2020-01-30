The basketball community is mourning the death of Kobe Bryant. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is the latest to release a statement following the Lakers legend’s passing.

Jeanie and Kobe shared a special relationship throughout Kobe’s NBA career. Jeanie’s father, Jerry, was the Lakers owner for the majority of Kobe’s time with Los Angeles.

As a result, Jeanie and Kobe grew very close over his career. The current Lakers owner and president posted a heartfelt message and story, honoring Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, on Thursday.

This is heartbreaking, but just goes to show how Kobe was always thinking of how he could help others.

“Kobe, I don’t know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers,” Jeanie posted on Instagram. “My father loved you like a son, which makes us family. When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend some time with me. You explained that you wanted to show her that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like the men. At first, it seemed like an action of a devoted father setting an example for his daughter. But in actuality – and I am positively sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing – what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was searching for.”

The rest of Jeanie’s tribute to Kobe and Gianna can be seen below.

It’s been an extremely tough few days for all Kobe fans and admirers. Jeanie’s story is helping all remember Kobe’s incredible compassion towards others.