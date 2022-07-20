Lakers, Pacers Are Reportedly Discussing Notable Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While there has been a lot of chatter about the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Kyrie Irving, it turns out they recently had conversations with the Indiana Pacers about a potential trade.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin provided the latest on trade talks between the Lakers and Pacers during this Wednesday's episode of NBA Today.

There's currently no indication as to whether or not Russell Westbrook would be included in a trade involving the Lakers and Pacers.

"One thing I have learned over the last day or two, tangentially, there has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and Indiana Pacers," McMenamin. "Now, that would center around a Buddy Hield deal and could it be that would include Russell Westbrook in terms of also having Myles Turner in that deal? Or perhaps it could be a secondary move where you would be talking about a Talen Horton-Tucker type of package to try to get Buddy Hield deal so we would see whether that would affect Russell or not."

In 26 games with the Pacers last season, Hield averaged 18.2 points on 36.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Hield would give the Lakers' perimeter shooting a much-needed boost.

There are two years remaining on Hield's current contract.