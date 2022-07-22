Lakers Player Reportedly Not Happy With Nicknames Bestowed Upon Him

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lakers guard Austin Reaves made a noticeable impact during his rookie season. He even earned a pair of nicknames, "AR-15" and "Hillbilly Kobe."

With the 2022-23 season still a few months away, Reaves has revealed that he is ready to move on from the nicknames that were given to him when he was a rookie.

"I don't condone any gun violence that happens around our country," Reaves told ESPN. "But you can't really control what [nickname] people give you. I mean, I didn't come out and say my name was that. There's been others, like the 'Hillbilly Kobe,' that probably aren't the best thing in the situation that's going on, with Kobe's passing."

It's understandable that Reaves wants to ditch the "AR-15" nickname, especially with so much gun violence taking place in the United States.

Although Reaves is ready to distance himself from the "AR-15" and "Hillbilly Kobe," he'd be open to receiving a new nickname from the Lakers' fan base.

"I'm always open to new ideas. Because there is always another one that might stick and could be better than another one that was previous. So I'm always open to new things and for people to really open up their brains and kind of think of new things for me. That stuff helps us out too in branding situations and stuff like that."

Reaves averaged 7.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Lakers last season.

The Lakers are hopeful Reaves will take that next step in his progression in 2023.