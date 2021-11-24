Lakers Make Decision On LeBron James For Tonight’s Game

LeBron James was unable to suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night due to a suspension. Fortunately for the Lakers, it won’t be an extended absence for the four-time MVP.

Moments ago, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel announced that James will play tonight against the Indiana Pacers. His co-star Anthony Davis, however, will sit out due to an illness.

The last time the NBA world saw James on the court, he was at the center of a serious incident with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart. A brawl nearly broke out after James struck Stewart in the face.

Prior to this incident, James was dealing with an abdominal strain. He made his return to the court last Friday in a losing effort to the Boston Celtics.

It’ll be interesting to see if James is fully recovered from that abdominal injury. How he operates against the Pacers tonight could be telling.

LeBron James will play tonight, Frank Vogel says. AD most likely out with his illness, but not official. — Tony East (@TEastNBA) November 24, 2021

The Lakers have really struggled of late, losing four out of their last five games. If they want to get out of this funk, they’ll need James to play at an elite level. And more importantly, they’ll need him to stay healthy.

So far this season, James is averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Tipoff for the Lakers-Pacers game is at 7 p.m. ET.