Lakers Release Old Video Of Kobe Bryant Talking About Michael Jordan

If you watched Episode 5 of “The Last Dance” last night, you saw that it was not only dedicated to Kobe Bryant, but prominently featured the late superstar in the first few minutes.

There was footage of Jordan and Kobe from the 1998 All-Star Game in New York, which was Kobe’s first and Jordan’s final one in a Bulls uniform. Additionally, we got to see and hear Jordan and his fellow Eastern Conference All-Stars talk about “that little Laker boy” who was eliciting a ton of hype.

Last night, the Lakers themselves tweeted out locker room video of Bryant being interviewed after the first time he faced Jordan in the regular season. It has been well-documented just how much Kobe looked up to His Airness, but in true Kobe fashion, he wasn’t backing down the first time he faced his idol.

In the clip, Kobe talks about the challenge of covering Jordan and why he relished the opportunity.

“I was looking forward to it. I just accept challenges,” Bryant said. “I was gonna guard him for 48 minutes if I had to.”

“I was gonna guard him for 48 minutes if I had to.” #MambaMentality ✖️ #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/h3j7uWKIk2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 4, 2020

It’s still really tough to watch any footage of Kobe right now, a little more than three months since his death. Hearing him speak about Jordan is comforting though.

Learning more about the special relationship they shared is even better.