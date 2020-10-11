Lakers Reportedly Changing Starting Lineup For Game 6

The Los Angeles Lakers need a jump start. Perhaps their latest starting lineup change will spark what they need to win Game 6 of the NBA Finals this evening.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, fan-favorite Alex Caruso will get the start for the Lakers tonight. He’ll replace center Dwight Howard.

It’s a bit unusual the lineup change was reported several hours before Game 6 commences. Head coach Frank Vogel typically keeps lineup changes close to the chest and waits until the last possible moment to release new info. This now allows the Heat a few more hours to game-plan and adjust to the news.

With Howard out of the starting lineup, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will have to prioritize protecting the rim. Caruso, meanwhile, will likely be tasked with trying to slow down Miami’s sharp shooters in Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro.

JUST IN: Lakers planning to make a starting lineup change: Alex Caruso in place of Dwight Howard, reports our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/IwT2A6Y69C — Stadium (@Stadium) October 11, 2020

It’s pretty clear the Lakers can’t stop Jimmy Butler. But with Alex Caruso in the starting lineup, the Lakers will have their best peremiter defenders on the court all at once.

Caruso’s speed and lateral quickness could be the difference tonight going up against Miami’s shooters. On offense, Caruso provides another ball-handler, which could free up LeBron James. The Lakers’ new starter will have to stay out of foul trouble if they hope to win tonight’s game.

We’ll see what type of impact Caruso has in Game 6 of the NBA Finals tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.