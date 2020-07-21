Lakers Reportedly End Huddle With Special Kobe Chant

When the Los Angeles Lakers broke up their practice huddle on Tuesday afternoon, the team reportedly honored the late Kobe Bryant with a special chant.

According to Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, the Lakers ended their pre-practice huddle by chanting “1-2-3 Mamba.” It’s a short but sweet way of paying tribute to the greatest player to ever suit up for the franchise.

Bryant’s tragic death shocked the sports world down to its core. He was such an influential athlete due to his success on and off the court. LeBron James said there isn’t a day that goes by where he doesn’t think of the fallen NBA legend.

While there’s no better way to honor Bryant than winning the NBA Finals, the Lakers’ special chant to end their huddles will certainly do the job for now.

The last time the Lakers won the NBA Finals was back in 2010 when the team was led by Bryant.

Los Angeles is currently the favorite to win the Western Conference when the NBA resumes in Orlando, Florida.

Unfortunately though, the Lakers will be without Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo. The former is sitting out to stay with his family, while the latter just underwent thumb surgery.

The Lakers will face off the Clippers next Thursday. Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller will be on the call for TNT.