Lakers Reportedly Have 2 Backup Options If They Don't Land Kyrie Irving

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the floor while playing the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

It's been reported that Kyrie Irving wants the Lakers and the Lakers want Kyrie Irving. But if the storied Western Conference franchise can't strike a deal with the Nets, they're not going to stop trying to improve the roster.

According to a report, the Lakers have two backup options in the scenario they don't land Irving.

The first option would be sharpshooter Buddy Hield. He's been linked to the Lakers a number of times throughout his career. The former Oklahoma star would provide immediate shooting for the Lakers, which they desperately need.

The second reported option is Eric Gordon. Despite his age, Gordon is still capable of being a high-impact scorer.

To get a player like Hield, the Lakers would no doubt have to give up a draft pick and one of their younger players - probably Talen Horton-Tucker.

The best option for the Lake Show is clearly Kyrie Irving. A Irving-for-Russell Westbrook swap would be ideal. The Lakers will probably have to absorb some salary and give up a pick or two in the process.

It's going to be a hectic offseason in Los Angeles, that's for sure.