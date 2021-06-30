The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lakers Reportedly Hire Former NBA Head Coach As Assistant

David Fizdale on the sidelines for the New York Knicks.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach David Fizdale of the New York Knicks looks on against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on November 24, 2019 in New York City.Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks 103-101. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

A spot on the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching staff opened up after Jason Kidd left for the Dallas Mavericks. On Wednesday, the Lakers filled that vacancy.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are finalizing a deal to hire former New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale as an assistant coach.

Fizdale was reportedly being pursued by several teams this offseason, but he ultimately decided to join Frank Vogel’s staff for the 2021-22 season.

It’s worth noting that Fizdale has a preexisting relationship with Lakers star LeBron James. The two of them spent time together on the Miami Heat, as Fizdale was an assistant coach under Erik Spoelstra.

This will be a homecoming for Fizdale since he’s from Los Angeles. Additionally, this will be a great opportunity for him to rebuild his stock as a coaching candidate.

Fizdale had a decent start to his career as a head coach, winning 43 games in his first year with the Grizzlies. Unfortunately, things went downhill from there.

After a slow start to the 2017-18 season, Fizdale was fired by the Grizzlies. He was then hired by the Knicks, but that stint went worse than anyone could’ve imagined.

If Fizdale can be a serviceable assistant coach on the Lakers for the next year or two, he could potentially become a head coach once again.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.