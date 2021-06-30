Lakers Reportedly Hire Former NBA Head Coach As Assistant

A spot on the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching staff opened up after Jason Kidd left for the Dallas Mavericks. On Wednesday, the Lakers filled that vacancy.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are finalizing a deal to hire former New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale as an assistant coach.

Fizdale was reportedly being pursued by several teams this offseason, but he ultimately decided to join Frank Vogel’s staff for the 2021-22 season.

It’s worth noting that Fizdale has a preexisting relationship with Lakers star LeBron James. The two of them spent time together on the Miami Heat, as Fizdale was an assistant coach under Erik Spoelstra.

The Lakers are finalizing a deal to hire former Knicks and Grizzlies coach David Fizdale as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2021

This will be a homecoming for Fizdale since he’s from Los Angeles. Additionally, this will be a great opportunity for him to rebuild his stock as a coaching candidate.

Fizdale had a decent start to his career as a head coach, winning 43 games in his first year with the Grizzlies. Unfortunately, things went downhill from there.

After a slow start to the 2017-18 season, Fizdale was fired by the Grizzlies. He was then hired by the Knicks, but that stint went worse than anyone could’ve imagined.

If Fizdale can be a serviceable assistant coach on the Lakers for the next year or two, he could potentially become a head coach once again.