Lakers Reportedly Make Decision On 2020 Championship Banner

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a decision on whether or not they’ll unveil their championship banner Tuesday night.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will receive their championship rings ahead of Tuesday night’s season-opener. But the organization will hold off on unveiling the championship banner.

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games to win the 2020 NBA Finals. The championship is the organization’s 17th, tying the Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history.

A celebration is certainly in order Tuesday night as the Lakers receive their championship rings. But the team will hold off on unveiling the championship banner until fans can be in attendance at Staples Center.

Lakers won't unveil their 2020 title banner until fans are allowed to return to Staples Center, per @mcten Instead, there will be black cloak covering the banner for opening night with the message, "Stay tuned, Lakers family." pic.twitter.com/NgTMKz3q7B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 22, 2020

The Lakers may have to wait until the tail-end of 2021 to unveil their new championship banner. Right now, there’s little optimism fans will be able to attend Staples Center at any point during this upcoming season.

Nonetheless, Los Angeles begins its championship defense Tuesday night against the cross-town rival Clippers. The Clippers didn’t do much to improve their roster after what turned out to be a highly-disappointing playoff outcome.

Kawhi Leonard and company allowed the Nuggets to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Western Conferences semifinals, ending their championship hopes in the process. The Lakers, meanwhile, won the championship and have been the talk of the off-season.

There’s no doubt the Clippers would like to spoil the Lakers’ Tuesday evening as they receive their championship rings. Tune into TNT at 10 p.m. ET to catch the Western Conference action.