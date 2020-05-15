Lakers Reportedly Make Decision On Re-Opening Their Practice Facility

Social distancing restrictions in California are among the most stringent in the country. But that isn’t stopping the Lakers from reopening their practice facility and getting back to work.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers are reopening their practice facility this Saturday. Per the report, the Lakers got permission from the Los Angeles County government and health officials to return.

Charania explained that the practices will be on a limited basis and will not be open all seven days of the week. Lakers played will be required to observe all NBA guidelines while at the facility.

The Lakers currently boast the Western Conference’s best record at 49-14. Only the Milwaukee Bucks have a better record than LeBron and the Lakers right now.

The 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended since March 11, when several NBA players were diagnosed with COVID-19. It remains to be seen if and how the season will resume, even without full eradication of the deadly virus.

But more and more teams and sporting events across the country and the world are getting back to work. The recent success of the UFC in putting on events (even with the occasional athlete coming down with the virus) could be a sign of things to come.

The fact that leagues like the MLB is already negotiating ways to bring things back also bodes well for all sports.

