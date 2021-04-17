The Los Angeles Lakers have a trip to the nation’s capitol scheduled for later this month to face off against the Washington Wizards.

Generally, when the reigning champion is in town for the first time, they visit the White House. The reigning NBA champion hasn’t visited the White House since the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers did so in 2016.

We’ll have to wait a little while longer to break that streak, it seems. According to a report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers won’t be visiting the White House to celebrate their 2020 title.

“The Lakers will not visit the White House and President Joe Biden to celebrate their 2020 NBA championship when the team travels to Washington, D.C. to play the Wizards later this month,” McMenamin said on Twitter.

“Scheduling and continued COVID-19 protocols prohibited a trip this April,” McMenamin added.

Earlier this season, a report suggested the Lakers were looking forward to visiting the White House.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are looking forward to reconvening a post-championship tradition of visiting the White House at some point during the 2020-21 season after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office as the 46th President of the United States,” Yahoo Sports‘ Chris Haynes reports. “Members of the franchise — from players to management — see it as a pleasure and an honor to have their accomplishment recognized by the incoming president, but reconvening the tradition this season shall depend on logistics, sources said.”

Unfortunately, that visit won’t come later this month. It’s unclear if the team will re-schedule for a visit later in the season.