Lakers Reportedly Signing Former First Round Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to sign former first-round pick Stanley Johnson to a new 10-day contract on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN insider Dave McMenamin.

Johnson, an Anaheim native, just recently wrapped up his first 10-day with the Lakers, which came through hardship exemption contract. While multiple members LA’s roster battled COVID-19, the 25-year-old filled in admirably, averaging 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per contest.

In five games and three starts, Johnson made most of his impact on defense. He impressed with his energy and defensive toughness, something that Los Angeles has sorely lacked during the first half of the season.

Now that the Lakers have freed up a roster spot by trading veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Johnson can return to LA and try to earn a deal for the remainder of the season.

The Lakers will likely sign small ball big man Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract on Thursday, league sources told ESPN. Johnson, 25, recently completed a 10-day hardship exemption contract with LAL and the SoCal native made an impact with his on-ball defense and toughness — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 5, 2022

Re-joining the Lakers is huge opportunity for Johnson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. A former Arizona star, the 6-foot-6 small forward won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in his one season with the Wildcats before he was by the Detroit Pistons in the first round.

Johnson went on to spend nearly four full seasons with the Pistons. Despite showing promise on defense, he struggled to shoot the ball effectively, making over 30 percent of his three-pointers just once in his 3+ seasons in Detroit.

After seeing his role with the Pistons decrease from 2018-19, Johnson was traded to New Orleans. He played 18 games for the Pelicans before signing with the Toronto Raptors during the 2019 offseason.

Johnson improved his shooting and made Toronto’s rotation over the course of his 86 regular season games with the organization. He also played briefly in three Raptors’ playoff games in the NBA bubble in 2020.

After going unsigned this past summer, Johnson joined the Lakers G-League team, the South Bay Lakers.