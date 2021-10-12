The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly close to signing a notable free agent forward.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers are progressing toward signing forward Sekou Doumbouya on a two-way contract.

It’s been an offseason of change for Doumbouya. The former first round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft spent his first two years with the Detroit Pistons where he averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He had been with the Brooklyn Nets this off-season before they traded him to Houston. The Rockets waived Doumbouya shortly thereafter.

The Lakers clearly believe the 6-foot-8 forward has potential. He’ll have a chance to make a name for himself in Los Angeles.

Given the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Draft predicament, they’re going to be making moves like this for the next few years.

Because of the Anthony Davis trade, the Lakers will be light on draft picks for a while. Signing younger players who have yet to live up to expectations is a wise move by Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel.

The Lakers’ current roster is built with veteran players. Eventually, an entire rebuild will take place. For now, the Lakers will stick with those veteran players while adding younger players on two-way contracts in the meantime.

The Los Angeles Lakers will begin the 2021-22 season at home against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 19. They’ll then have a date with the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 22.