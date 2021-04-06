Earlier this week, the Houston Rockets released veteran guard Ben McLemore, clearing the way for him to become a free agent.

“Houston!!! Thank you,” he said in a message on Instagram. “I appreciate everyone of you…the fans, the front office, the coaches, trainers and my brothers that I was fortunate enough to share the court with. I’m forever grateful for the memories made and the impact my time with the Rockets had on me as a player and as a person.”

Just a few days later, the former No. 7 overall pick has a new team. According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers scooped up McLemore for the remainder of the season.

“McLemore gives the Lakers additional three-point shooting and wing depth with opportunity to compete for a title,” Charania said about the signing. “The sharpshooter had a host of interested contenders, including the Milwaukee Bucks.”

Free agent Ben McLemore has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2021

McLemore emerged as one of the better shooters from beyond the arc in the NBA over the past few years. He shot better than 40-percent from three in two of the past three seasons.

His numbers have dwindled a bit this year, but he can still add a veteran presence for the Lakers’ backcourt.

Now the team just has to hope Anthony Davis and LeBron James can get healthy soon.