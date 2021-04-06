The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Signing Veteran NBA Shooting Guard

Earlier this week, the Houston Rockets released veteran guard Ben McLemore, clearing the way for him to become a free agent.

“Houston!!! Thank you,” he said in a message on Instagram. “I appreciate everyone of you…the fans, the front office, the coaches, trainers and my brothers that I was fortunate enough to share the court with. I’m forever grateful for the memories made and the impact my time with the Rockets had on me as a player and as a person.”

Just a few days later, the former No. 7 overall pick has a new team. According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers scooped up McLemore for the remainder of the season.

“McLemore gives the Lakers additional three-point shooting and wing depth with opportunity to compete for a title,” Charania said about the signing. “The sharpshooter had a host of interested contenders, including the Milwaukee Bucks.”

McLemore emerged as one of the better shooters from beyond the arc in the NBA over the past few years. He shot better than 40-percent from three in two of the past three seasons.

His numbers have dwindled a bit this year, but he can still add a veteran presence for the Lakers’ backcourt.

Now the team just has to hope Anthony Davis and LeBron James can get healthy soon.


